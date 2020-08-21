Louisiana election chief warns of logistics issues this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican lawmakers and Democratic governor are at an impasse on an emergency elections plan, and the state’s elections chief is warning he may have difficulties administering the fall elections in the coronavirus pandemic because of the stalemate.
A federal judge is likely to determine how much logistical freedom Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin gets to manage the Nov. 3 presidential election.
That has Ardoin worried he won’t have some of the flexibility to adjust polling locations, recruit poll commissioners, expand early voting and tweak absentee balloting deadlines.
Ardoin told senators Thursday that without the flexibility, he doesn’t believe Louisiana will have complete results on election night.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Two Mississippi officers plead not guilty in Black man’s death
- COVID-19 testing completed for all state prison inmates/staff
- Postal Service launches special election mail information website
- Coronavirus in Ark.; Governor Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases
- Entergy urges Louisiana to stay up-to -date on upcoming severe weather