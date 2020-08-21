Louisiana election chief warns of logistics issues this fall

by: MELINDA DESLATTE

FILE – In this July 20, 2018, file photo, interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, talks to reporters in Baton Rouge, La. On Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Ardoin, Louisiana’s elections chief, proposed a scaled-back emergency plan for this fall’s elections that would modestly expand early voting amid the coronavirus outbreak, but still require most people to cast their ballots in person in the pandemic. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican lawmakers and Democratic governor are at an impasse on an emergency elections plan, and the state’s elections chief is warning he may have difficulties administering the fall elections in the coronavirus pandemic because of the stalemate.

A federal judge is likely to determine how much logistical freedom Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin gets to manage the Nov. 3 presidential election.

That has Ardoin worried he won’t have some of the flexibility to adjust polling locations, recruit poll commissioners, expand early voting and tweak absentee balloting deadlines.

Ardoin told senators Thursday that without the flexibility, he doesn’t believe Louisiana will have complete results on election night.

