MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 5:15 p.m., Luke Mixon, a Democratic Louisiana candidate for the United States Senate, will hold a campaign rally. According to Mixon’s Campaign Manager Ben Riggs, the rally will be held at 3133 Mercedes Drive in Monroe.

It’s a free event open to the public. Mixon will be speaking and holding a meet and greet.

According to Riggs, Mixon is running against Senator John Kennedy. Mixon is a native of Bunkie, La. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and TOPGUN, who served as an F/A-18 fighter pilot for 20 years.

You can follow Mixon on twitter here and watch his announcement video here.