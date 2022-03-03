WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe-West Ouachita (WMWO) Chamber of Commerce has announced their plans to host a forum for the Board of Alderman elections later in March.

According to the city, the forum will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at West Monroe High School’s Edgewood Facility, right across from the school’s auditorium.

The city says they are working with the candidates, KEDM Public Radio, and the WMWO Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers say all candidates will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves to the audience and will be asked questions by the forum’s moderator, Corey Crow of 90.3 KEDM Public Radio.

The forum is free and open to the general public, but seating is available on a first come, first served basis. The event will be broadcast on 90.3 KEDM, online at KEDM.org, and streamed to the WMWO Chamber Facebook Page @westmonroechamber

Early voting for this election is March 12-19. The election will be held on Saturday, March 26.

For more information about the forum, please call the WMWO Chamber of Commerce at (318) 325-1961.