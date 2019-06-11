TELL YOUR LEGISLATORS WHAT YOU THINK: Send in questions for our online discussion with NELA reps

WEST MONROE, La. (6/11/2019) — On Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. KTVE NBC 10/KARD FOX 14 will host most of the Northeast Louisiana delegation to the state capital.

We will discuss what was accomplished and not accomplished during this year’s session in Baton Rouge.

Scheduled to join us for our online-only discussion are:

Sen. Neil Riser – District 32

Sen. Mike Walsworth – District 33

Sen. Francis Thompson – District 34

Rep. Jack McFarland – District 13

Rep. Jay Morris – District 14

Rep. Frank Hoffman – District 15

Rep. Katrina R. Jackson – District 16

Rep. Pat Moore – District 17

Rep. Charles “Bubba” Chaney – District 19

CLICK HERE TO POST YOUR QUESTIONS TO OUR FACEBOOK PAGE.