TELL YOUR LEGISLATORS WHAT YOU THINK: Send in questions for our online discussion with NELA reps

WEST MONROE, La. (6/11/2019) — On Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. KTVE NBC 10/KARD FOX 14 will host most of the Northeast Louisiana delegation to the state capital.
We will discuss what was accomplished and not accomplished during this year’s session in Baton Rouge.
Scheduled to join us for our online-only discussion are:
- Sen. Neil Riser – District 32
- Sen. Mike Walsworth – District 33
- Sen. Francis Thompson – District 34
- Rep. Jack McFarland – District 13
- Rep. Jay Morris – District 14
- Rep. Frank Hoffman – District 15
- Rep. Katrina R. Jackson – District 16
- Rep. Pat Moore – District 17
- Rep. Charles “Bubba” Chaney – District 19