TELL YOUR LEGISLATORS WHAT YOU THINK: Send in questions for our online discussion with NELA reps

Local Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LOUISIANA STATE CAPITOL_1560270113626.JPG.jpg

WEST MONROE, La. (6/11/2019) — On Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. KTVE NBC 10/KARD FOX 14 will host most of the Northeast Louisiana delegation to the state capital. 

We will discuss what was accomplished and not accomplished during this year’s session in Baton Rouge.

Scheduled to join us for our online-only discussion are: 

  • Sen. Neil Riser – District 32
  • Sen. Mike Walsworth – District 33
  • Sen. Francis Thompson – District 34
  • Rep. Jack McFarland – District 13
  • Rep. Jay Morris – District 14
  • Rep. Frank Hoffman – District 15
  • Rep. Katrina R. Jackson – District 16
  • Rep. Pat Moore – District 17 
  • Rep. Charles “Bubba” Chaney – District 19

CLICK HERE TO POST YOUR QUESTIONS TO OUR FACEBOOK PAGE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss