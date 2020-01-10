Michael Echols officially resigns from the Monroe City Council

MONROE, La. (1/10/2020) — Michael Echols, the District 14 State Representative-elect, officially resigned from his seat on the Monroe City Council today. This is an expected move he had to do before starting his term in his new office.
Below is what he wrote fellow council members in an email sent to NBC 10, and the picture below is the letter to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
Monroe City Council Members:
Thank you for the opportunity to serve with you for the last several years. It has been a pleasure. Please find attached my letter of resignation from the City Council since I will be sworn in Monday morning for State Representative District 14.
I would ask that you consider Doug Harvey to Fill my incomplete term since he won his Council race unopposed as of a few moments ago. This would allow him the opportunity to get to work as soon as possible and to transition with my help over the next couple of months. He will be working in the district between now and the time he takes office and has assured me he looks forward to meeting and working with each of you.
Again, thank you for your service and I look forward to working with you from Baton Rouge.
My best,
Michael Echols