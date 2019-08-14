Mayors Minute with Jamie Mayo – August 14th

WEST MONROE, La. (8-14-19) – Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo spoke on the issue of gun violence after recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, while addressing the city’s own rate of homicides. Speaking with NBC 10 News Today anchor Bode Brooks, Mayo discussed his administration’s approach to gun violence, and his efforts to join other mayors in writing to leaders in Washington.

Mayo also discussed two recent awards the City of Monroe received, commending the city’s approach to flood prevention and beautification.