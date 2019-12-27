Kema Dawson announces bid for Monroe City Council District 5 seat

MONROE, La. — Kema Dawson, the Executive Director of the Ouachita Multi-Purpose Community Action Program, has announced her bid for the Monroe City Council District 5 seat currently held by Councilman Eddie Clark.

Dawson says in a press release that if elected, she will focus her attention on reducing flooding, reducing crime, and increasing city employee salaries as well as job opportunities in Monroe.

I, Kema Dawson, Executive Director of the Ouachita Multi-Purpose Community Action Program announce my bid for Monroe City Council, District 5. Councilman Eddie Clark has decided that at the conclusion of his current term of service, he will not pursue another term on the Monroe City Council. Councilman Clark has served the citizens of District 5 for many years with dignity, commitment and with the utmost respect to the constituents in District 5. His leadership has had a great and positive impact on the lives of the people he served while representing them on the city council. Filling the void, he will be leaving, will be an enormous challenge for the person that will be elected to replace him.

My years of experience in corporate management combined with my leadership in Community Action, along with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe in Computer Information Systems, a dual bachelor’s in Management and Management Information Systems from Dallas Baptist University and my Masters in Organizational Management from Ashford University should be the experience needed to fill that void. I am proud to present myself as the person that can effectively serve the citizens of the city of Monroe and District 5.

If elected, I will use my years of business experience to continue the work that was started by Councilman Clark. Also, I will focus my attention on reducing flooding by improving drainage, reducing crime and violence in the city, increasing city employee salaries as well as job opportunities through economic development in Monroe, LA.

