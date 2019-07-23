Lawmakers Anxiously Await Mueller’s Testimony

(NBC News) – (7/23/19) Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are anxiously gearing up for this week’s testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller.

Democrats and republicans agree that the on-camera appearance could cause a major shift in public opinion.

President Trump is calling it a “phony investigation,” while he continues his feud with the four freshman congresswomen known as “The Squad.” 

Mueller will testify on Capitol Hill this Wednesday. 

