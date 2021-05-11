Louisiana sports betting regulations start moving in Senate

Senate President Page Cortez presides over opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has started advancing regulations for sports wagering that would allow people to bet on athletic competitions at sports book locations and through mobile applications.

Voters in 55 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes agreed to allow sports betting. But lawmakers have to set the rules and the tax rates before the gambling can begin.

The regulatory measure sent to the Senate floor Tuesday by a judiciary committee is sponsored by Republican Senate President Page Cortez.

Louisiana’s casinos and racetracks would be given first chance to get the 20 licenses that would be available.

Any operator with a license also could do the wagering through a website or mobile app.