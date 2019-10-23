ELECTIONS: Former opponents support Police Juror candidate for District F

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (10/23/2019)– When it comes to elections here in Louisiana, candidates who don’t make runoff tend to get upset and distance themselves from the race, but for the Police Juror race for District F, we have seen the complete opposite.

“We are just concerned citizens of the district, just as everyone is,” Clifford “Cliff” Thomas, Former Police Juror Candidate, said. “Our concern is we want to make sure that on November 16th, the right person is elected to office.”

Every single candidate who did not make runoff elections has decided to back one man- Democratic candidate, Roland Edwards.

“We plan in the future to go forward,” Edwards said. “With all of us together working as one in harmony for District F, and we would like for the supporters to come out and vote.”

Former candidates say they have chosen to back Edwards, because they agree with his vision.

“He’s accessable, he’ll have a door open and he is concerned about our concerns,” Marie Brown, Community Outreach Coordinator, said.

“By supporting Roland Edwards, we believe he is that candidate,” Thomas said. “He is independent, he’s ready to work, he has an earnest desire to represent the constituents and we all believe that.”

Democratic candidate Lonnie Hudson, told NBC 10 although he does not have the endorsements Edwards has gained, he will continue to campaign just the same as before.

“I’m just a young candidate trying to make change in the community and we are going to keep it on a positive note,” Lonnie Hudson, said. “Everybody has their preference and we are going to move this district forward.”

Both candidates have a little under a month to continue campaigning before runoff elections on November 16th.