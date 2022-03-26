WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. Recently the City of West Monroe has split the city into three alderman districts. Here’s who won for each district.
Alderman at Large (electing 2)
Thomas “Thom” Hamilton(R)- securing 33% of the votes
Ben Westerburg, Jr.(R)- securing 31% of the votes
District 1
Morgan Lowe Buxton(R)- securing 65% of the votes
District 2
James Brian(R)- securing 63% of the votes
District 3
Rodney Welch(D)- securing 55% of the votes
