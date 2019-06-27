Abraham secures fundraising help from big-ticket GOP donors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (6/26/19) Republican candidate for governor Ralph Abraham, whose campaign account has lagged competitors, has assembled a group of GOP fundraising heavyweights to help him draw more campaign cash.

Abraham, a third-term congressman from northeast Louisiana, announced his gubernatorial campaign finance committee Thursday.

The list is packed with several businessmen and political financiers who are well-known big-ticket GOP donors. The chairmen are shipbuilder Donald “Boysie” Bollinger and New Orleans real estate developer Joe Canizaro.

Abraham is one of two announced Republican candidates running against Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards on the October ballot, along with Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

The announcement seeks to show many of Louisiana’s high-powered Republican donors are coalescing around Abraham. But Rispone can self-finance, and already put $10 million of his own cash into his campaign account.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.