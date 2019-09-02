Kathleen Blanco turned to medical marijuana at the end of her life: ‘It was a game-changer’

(KLFY) – (9/2/19) Medical marijuana became available in Louisiana almost a month ago, and the 1,500 legal consumers of the drug since then have included attorneys, war veterans, teachers — and former Gov. Kathleen Blanco.

Blanco’s family sought a prescription on Aug. 6, when she was suffering excruciating pain and appeared to be on the verge of death from a rare type of cancer known as ocular melanoma.

Full story: The Advocate

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.