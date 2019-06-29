Kamala Harris raises $2 million in 24 hours after breakout debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (6/29/19) California Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign announced Saturday that it raised $2 million in 24 hours following her breakout moment in Thursday’s 2020 Democratic debate.

The donations came from more than 63,000 people — over half of those, 58%, were first time donors, according to the campaign.

The average contribution was $30, the campaign said.

The campaign said it was its single best fundraising day since Harris launched her bid in January.

“We have momentum,” said Lily Adams, Harris’ communications director. “After her dominant debate performance, where she proved she is the candidate best suited to prosecute the case against four more years of Donald Trump. supporters across this country are fueling our campaign because they saw her empathy, her passion, and her direct focus on the issues that keep people up at night.”

The fundraising haul comes after the highlight moment for Harris in the debate, where she delivered a direct attack against the early frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Harris confronted Biden on his record against busing to desegregate schools and comments earlier this month about his ability to be civil and work with segregationist senators.

“I do not believe you are a racist and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” Harris said to Biden. “But I also believe and it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senator who is built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

“It was not only that…,” she continued. “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me.”

Biden accused Harris of “mischaracterizing” his record on busing and said he was not praising racists.

The Harris campaign said Saturday that fundraising has continued to be strong — at higher levels than before Thursday’s debate.

In April, when the first-quarter fundraising reports were released, Harris had raised $12 million — second only to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who reported $18.2 million.

Biden, who jumped into the race in April and has not filed a quarterly fundraising report, revealed earlier this month that his campaign may have raised close to $20 million — surpassing all other candidates.

Biden’s campaign also said it raised $6.3 million in the first 24 hours after launching his campaign, which blew past the other amounts raised by his 2020 rivals.

Harris pulled in $1.5 million in the hours after she entered the 2020 race.

