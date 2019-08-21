ICE accused of illegally detaining mother who is still breast-feeding a four-month-old

(CNN) – (8/21/19) A father, trying to quiet the cries of his four-month-old daughter with a bottle.

She’s not used to it, but her mother isn’t there to breastfeed.

Maria Domingo-Garcia was one of the 680 people detained on August 7th during immigration raids at food processing plants throughout Mississippi.

Almost two weeks later, she’s still being held at a Louisiana facility, some two-hundred miles away from home.

This video, from the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, shows Domingo-Garcia’s husband, who requested anonymity because he, too, is undocumented, with her three US citizen children, all trying to cope with her absence.

