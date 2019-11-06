Gov Edwards stumps in Monroe ahead of President Trump’s rally

MONROE, La. (11/06/2019)– President Donald Trump is in town and so is Governor John Bel Edwards.

Governor Edwards greeted campaign volunteers to thank them for their hard work supporting his campaign.

Edwards spoke about President Trump’s visit saying Eddie Rispone is using Washington D.C. to win over Louisiana while he is working to put the state first.

Residents say they see the difference between their campaigning tactics.

“He’s there for us, he’s not just there, but he’s willing to come out of his way to see about us and make sure that things are comfortable for us as individuals and not just keep moving around,” Julia Honore, a resident, said.

Edwards stopped by the South Pointe Retirement Community to visit with residents.

“He answered our questions, took the pictures, spent time that he probably doesn’t have because he’s on the road,” Honore said. “It was a tremendous, tremendous appreciation, because people were like he might not come, but when he walked in it was like a ray of sunshine.”

Younger residents are also going door to door to encourage voters to use their voice.

“I’ve been voting ever since I was able to vote,” Cedric Price, a Monroe resident, said. “It’s very important. My vote matters and your vote matters

Edwards says the early voting poll numbers are looking encouraging for his campaign.

“He is the governor that will keep us moving forward,” Julia Honore said.