‘Get the job done’: Sen. Cassidy proposes $1,000 stimulus check for adults, children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With college semesters starting soon, a U.S. senator from Louisiana has a plan to get more money into students’ bank accounts.

Sen. Bill Cassidy is proposing a stimulus check bill that would give $1,000 to Americans with Social Security numbers and incomes under $75,000 a year — regardless of age or dependent status. Unlike the $1,200 checks distributed earlier this year, his plan would include children and college students.

“College students got totally left out of the CARES Act,” Cassidy told reporters in a conference call Tuesday. “This would address that oversight.”

Along with Cassidy, co-authors include Sens. Steve Daines, Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio. Other stimulus bills are also floating on Capitol Hill, including ones that would offer $1,200 but to fewer people.

“This stimulus package, whatever the name of it might be, is very important to keep everybody afloat for just a little while longer,” Hammond-based financial estate advisor Ernie Burns said. “This could get them out of a jam for sure.”

Cassidy has given his bill a 50-50 chance of riding up the legislative ladder, but pledges to give it the old college try.

“This guy absolutely wants to get the job done,” he said. “And I’m willing to stay here as long as possible.”

