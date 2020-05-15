Eat-in eateries return as Louisiana eases restrictions

Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Monday, May 11, 2020, at his media briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., announcing that his stay-at-home directive will end with the Phase 1 reopening of the state on Friday, May 15. Dr. Alex Billioux, M.D., right, assistant secretary of health for the La. Dept. of Health’s Office of Public Health, looks on. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The easing of coronavirus-related restrictions on commerce and public gatherings in Louisiana is getting underway.

Drops in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and other positive trends led to the change announced this week by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Inside dining at restaurants, with strict limits on capacity, is allowed in most of the state Friday.

Fitness centers and hair and nail salons also are being allowed to open Friday in most of Louisiana.

In New Orleans, a similar easing of restrictions begins on Saturday.

