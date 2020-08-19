Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue

FILE – This Friday July 10, 2020 file photo shows the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is the only Confederate monument left on on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. When the bronze equestrian statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee arrived by rail in Richmond from Paris in 1890, it took 10,000 men, women and children to haul its pieces more than a mile to the site where the towering monument was erected as a tribute to a Confederate hero. Now, 130 years later, the challenges of removing the statue are more related to the intricate logistics of disassembling and transporting it to a storage facility, as well as ensuring worker safety amid heated public debate about Southern heritage versus racism. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When the bronze equestrian statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee arrived in Richmond from Paris in 1890, it took 10,000 men, women and children to haul its pieces more than a mile to the site where the towering monument was assembled and erected.

Now, 130 years later, conservation experts who plan to relocate, yet preserve, the statue face the intricate logistics of disassembling and transporting it to a storage facility.

They also must ensure worker safety amid heated public debate about whether the statue is an important piece of Southern heritage or a symbol of white supremacy and racism.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue in June.

But the plan has been halted at least temporarily by a lawsuit.

