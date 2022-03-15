BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. has made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID-19 but that could all change if Congress does not provide the funding needed to continue the COVID-19 response and minimize the pandemic’s impact on the nation and economy.

Congress provided on a bipartisan basis – to make sure the American people have free and widely available access to lifesaving tools: vaccines, booster shots, treatments, tests, and high-quality masks. But if they do not provide $22.5 billion in immediate emergency funding we could all be at risk.

“The good news is that we are in a better place than we ever been the pandemic in terms of medicine, vaccines, and treatments but it is all based on the ability to continue to be able to inquiry, provide, and distribute vaccines and medicines and treatment and to provide for the uninsured when they need to go see a doctor during COVID,” said Dr. Tom Inglesby, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response.

With cases rising abroad, scientific and medical experts have been clear that in the next couple of months there could be increasing cases of COVID-19 here in the U.S. as well.

“There is a possibility that the NIH and the CDC will recommend that Americans need a fourth booster shot in the fall to continue their protection against COVID but without more funding, there won’t be any ability to procure that vaccine for a fourth booster shot,” said Dr. Inglesby said.

He believes that if Congress does not provide the funds then the 369,000 Louisianans who are uninsured could suffer.

“A program called the uninsured fund which provides funding for the uninsured people to get tested or seen or treatments for COVID and that uninsured fund unless it is replenished by Congress will run out sometime starting next week,” said Dr. Inglesby.

“If we don’t get additional funding then that program will at some point have trouble accessing additional vaccines. For example in the fall, if we need more booster shots or if we need a new variant vaccine, if there is a new variant that emerges which requires a change to the vaccine we don’t have funding to produce that new variant vaccine,” he added.

Congress has yet to provide the money or state if they will or not but if they do not do something shortly, people will start seeing the difference as soon as next week.