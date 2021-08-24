Cassidy Releases Statement regarding Biden Afghanistan Address

WASHINTON, D.C (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. released a statement on the Afghanistan crisis regarding President Joe Biden’s recent address to the nation.

Senator Cassidy issued the following statement:

“If the United States allows the Taliban to decide the rules, there is no good outcome. An airbridge surrounded by the Taliban is an example. The United States should work with allies to establish land evacuation routes to ensure all who want to leave are able,” said Dr. Cassidy. “If the Taliban believe they have the upper hand, they will act like it. If we have to prove that we retain the ability to kill thousands of Taliban, so be it.”

