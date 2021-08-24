Cassidy Releases Statement regarding Biden Afghanistan Address

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Local residents in the town of Richwood say they did not know they signed a petition for the recall of the Mayor Gerald Brown. Instead they were told the petition was for the upkeep of Richwood and to make it a better town.

A resident of Richwood, Wendy Byrd says, ”It was falsely presented because when they come to you with it, they was like, we gone put the lights up, get the highways lit up and get extra patrols. It was never said, that it was a recall petition for the Mayor and I’m quite sure if that part had been said, It’s a lot of people that signed, wouldn’t have signed it.”