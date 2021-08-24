Cassidy Condemns Democrats’ Procedural Vote on their $3.5T Tax and Spending Spree

WASHINGTON, D.C (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement regarding the U.S. House of Representatives approving the Democrat budget resolution.

According to Cassidy’s office, the bill is a mechanism that would allow Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree by a simple majority vote later this year.

Senator Cassidy issued the following statement: