Cassidy Condemns Democrats’ Procedural Vote on their $3.5T Tax and Spending Spree

Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement regarding the U.S. House of Representatives approving the Democrat budget resolution.

According to Cassidy’s office, the bill is a mechanism that would allow Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree by a simple majority vote later this year. 

Senator Cassidy issued the following statement:

“Democrats’ reckless tax and spending spree is irresponsible spending that will pour lighter fluid on the fire of inflation,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This is nothing more than a liberal wish-list that will bankrupt our country.”

