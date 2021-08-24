Cassidy Condemns Democrats’ Procedural Vote on their $3.5T Tax and Spending Spree

WASHINGTON, D.C (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement regarding the U.S. House of Representatives approving the Democrat budget resolution.
According to Cassidy’s office, the bill is a mechanism that would allow Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree by a simple majority vote later this year.
Senator Cassidy issued the following statement:
“Democrats’ reckless tax and spending spree is irresponsible spending that will pour lighter fluid on the fire of inflation,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This is nothing more than a liberal wish-list that will bankrupt our country.”