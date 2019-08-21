As recession fears grow, the President says he’s not concerned

(8/21/19) President Trump talking tough on trade tensions with China, which many economic experts warn that if they continue, it could spark a short-term recession in America.

The President says that he’s not concerned.

Financial giant, J.P. Morgan Chase, estimates that if a new round of tariffs on China go into effect in December, it could cost every American household $1,000 dollars a year.

Now, the Trump Administration is looking at ways to prevent a potential recession, including a possible payroll tax cut.

