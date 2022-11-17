ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Arkansas senators said they oppose the advancement of the Respect for Marriage Act that Senate is looking to pass as early as November 17, 2022. The act states that the federal government must recognize a marriage between two people regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity of the couple.

Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton were among 37 Republican senators who voted against the legislation. 12 Republican senators joined the Senate democrats in the 62-37 vote that ended the debate.

An amendment was released on November 14, 2022, by a bipartisan Senate coalition that states that nonprofit religious organization – like churches, schools, or ministries – would not be required to provide services “for the solemnization or celebration of a marriage.

In order for the measure to be finalized and passed, it must win passage in the Senate and then return to the House who must clear it and send it to President Biden for his signature.