Arkansas gun rights activist to challenge Sen. Boozman

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Jan Morgan talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Morgan, a gun rights activist who ran unsuccessfully for governor three years ago said Wednesday, March 17, 2021, that she’s challenging Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., in the state’s Republican primary in 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas gun rights activist who ran unsuccessfully for governor three years ago says she’s challenging Republican Sen. John Boozman.

Jan Morgan on Wednesday said she’s running against Boozman in the GOP primary next year. Boozman is seeking his third term and last week won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Morgan released a video accusing Boozman of not being conservative enough and criticized his votes to certify President Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election.

Morgan ran unsuccessfully against Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the Republican primary for governor in 2018.