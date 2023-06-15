WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s digital director Rob Flaherty is departing the White House and is expected to join the president’s 2024 reelection campaign, which is ramping up its activities two months after launch.

Flaherty, a veteran of Biden’s 2020 campaign, has been overseeing the largest-ever White House digital team as the director of the White House office of digital strategy. He was among the driving forces inside the White House to use celebrities and social media influencers to amplify Biden’s message, including the cast of “Ted Lasso,” Olivia Rodrigo and the Jonas Brothers. Biden aides believe they will need to leverage influencers ahead of the 2024 campaign to reach voters who now consume media through more untraditional pathways.

Flaherty also worked at the Democratic National Committee and on Beto O’Rourke’s and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. A person familiar with the matter who requested anonymously to discuss it in advance of an official announcement said Flaherty was expected to take on a senior role with Biden’s 2024 campaign.