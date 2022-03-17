BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the upcoming absentee ballot deadlines for the municipal primary election on March 26, 2022, is approaching. Ardoin’s office reported that the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, March 22, 2022, by 4:30 p.m.

According to the secretary of state office, voters can make requests online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting Request Absentee Ballot or visiting your parish Registrar of Voters office in-person. The office reported that voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot could check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information, and selecting Check Absentee Ballot Status.

The secretary of state office reported that the deadline to return a completed ballot is Friday, March 25, 2022, by 4:30 p.m. According to the secretary of state office, this instructional video shows step-by-step how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot. The office stated that completed ballots can be returned to the parish Registrar of Voters by mail, in-person by the voter, or by a voter’s immediate family member.

The office reported that, should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in person on Election Day. According to the secretary of state’s office, voters can find polling locations on voterportal.sos.la.gov or the free GeauxVote mobile app.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at (800)-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov.