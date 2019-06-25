Abraham cosponsors bill to strip Sanctuary Cities of funding

This March 12, 2019, photo shows the Metropolitan Detention Center of Bernalillo County outside of Albuquerque, N.M. The jail has come under criticism after it was revealed late last month that its records department was allowing federal immigration authorities to access its inmate database. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLFY) – (6/25/19) Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, has cosponsored a bill to strip federal funding from sanctuary cities, which do not comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer requests.

HR 2988, the Protecting American Lives Act, cuts off federal grants to local jurisdictions that refuse to comply with immigration enforcement.

It also provides protections for law enforcement officers in those jurisdictions by granting them immunity from lawsuits filed by detained illegal immigrants and by making it illegal for them to be fired or discriminated against if they cooperate with ICE.

“Sanctuary cities are undermining the efforts of our hard-working ICE agents who seek to uphold the rule of law and protect Americans from the criminals, gangs, cartels and drug traffickers that have infiltrated our country. Cities that choose to ignore our laws should not be entitled to federal funding designed to help them enforce the law,” Abraham said.

Abraham has been a strong supporter of President Trump’s efforts to end the immigration crisis affecting our southern border. More than 144,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended trying to enter the United States in the month of May alone, a 13-year high. Abraham joins the President in supporting more and stronger border walls along the southern border.

The bill has been assigned to the House Committee on the Judiciary and the House Committee on Education and Labor.

