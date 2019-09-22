2020 Democratic hopefuls pitch themselves at Iowa Steak Fry

(CNN) — (9/22/19) 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls on Saturday sought to galvanize their Iowa support at the Polk County Steak Fry with a strategy that’s not frequented in the campaign playbook: dance.

The Steak Fry marks just the latest event in the first-in-the-nation caucus state where candidates will pitch themselves as the best contender to take on President Donald Trump.

With less than five months to go until the February 3, 2020, caucuses, candidates are putting an increased focus on the state — and dusting off some dance moves — in hopes Iowa voters will bolster their campaigns in a crowded Democratic primary field.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who is looking to reframe her stagnating campaign by setting high expectations in Iowa, made her Steak Fry entrance alongside a marching drumline:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who captured 2% support in Iowa in a September CBS/YouGov Iowa poll, put on a similarly energetic display:

And while Klobuchar has hit Trump’s policies as “all foam, no beer” on the campaign trial, she said her beer on Saturday was just the opposite.

“All beer, no foam,” she said, beverage in hand.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro put less emphasis on his own moves and more focus on the mariachi band that accompanied his entrance.

“Brought our own flavor to the #SteakFry,” he tweeted Saturday.

CNN’s Kate Sullivan, Donald Judd and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.