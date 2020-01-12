$1.25M to revise hurricane protection plans, cut cost

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (1/12/20) Two Republican congressmen from Louisiana say $1.25 million in federal money has been reallocated to revise plans for a proposed south Louisiana hurricane protection project.

Republican Whip Steve Scalise and Rep. Garrett Graves say the revision will reflect construction in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes by local and state agencies and will allow updated and more efficient designs.

They say this should change the current estimated cost of the Morganza-to-the-Gulf project from $14 billion to “more realistic figures.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.