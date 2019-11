BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – It seems Louisiana’s Republican incumbent secretary of state will keep his position.

John Couvillon of JMC Analytics & Polling says Kyle Ardoin is the projected winner.

Ardoin went into a runoff with Democrat “Gwen” Collins-Greenup.

