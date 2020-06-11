LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Monday night traffic stop on Interstate 10 led to the seizure of $110,100 worth of drugs.
At approximately 9:45 p.m., an officer with the Lafayette Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team stopped a driver.
According to LPD, during the search of the vehicle, 1100 grams of powder cocaine, five grams of marijuana, and a handgun were found.
This investigation is ongoing, police said.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- LSU’s Tonea Marshall Named Female Corbett Award Winner
- Police: Traffic stop in south Louisiana leads to seizure of $110k worth of narcotics
- LSU’s Wickersham Named CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials give update on state’s COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
- NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli says he’s leaving sport after new Confederate flag policy