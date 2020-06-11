Police: Traffic stop in south Louisiana leads to seizure of $110k worth of narcotics

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Monday night traffic stop on Interstate 10 led to the seizure of $110,100 worth of drugs.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., an officer with the Lafayette Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team stopped a driver.

According to LPD, during the search of the vehicle, 1100 grams of powder cocaine, five grams of marijuana, and a handgun were found.

This investigation is ongoing, police said.

