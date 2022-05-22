JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was shot and killed on Village Drive in Jackson on Saturday, May 21. Investigators believe the alleged shooter’s actions were justified.

Homeowners in the area said they heard what sounded like a car crash before hearing someone scream for help.

Jackson police said Christopher Patton, 15, and two other teenagers pulled in front of Joshua Davis’, 17, home. They said Patton got out of the car wearing a ski mask and holding toy assault rifles. Davis fatally shot Patton in the chest, according to police.

Investigators called the shooting “a prank gone wrong.” They said they found two toy assault rifles and one real handgun in the car. The two passengers in the car were taken to the Jackson Police Department.

Police said Davis was initially charged with murder, but they are now considering the shooting “justified.”