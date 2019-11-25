UPDATE: Names of victim, suspect in Ruston stabbing death released

UPDATE: RUSTON, La. (12:45 PM) — Details surrounding a stabbing death in Ruston and the subsequent arrest of a suspect have been released.

According to the Ruston Police Department, it all started on November 24, 2019, at approximately 4:43 a.m. when the Ruston Police Department assisted the Louisiana State Police with a vehicle pursuit coming into Ruston.

Once the pursuit had ended police learned one of the vehicle’s occupants, Joshua Tibbs, 36, of Rayville, had been stabbed. Tibbs was taken to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Tibbs had been stabbed in the 300 block of East California Avenue. Through witness-interviews and evidence gathering, police determined the suspect to be Garrett Carreira of Ruston.

Garrett Carreira

Carreira was arrested in Richland Parish today and is awaiting extradition back to Lincoln Parish where he will be booked on one count of Second Degree Murder.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL: RUSTON, La. (10:11 AM) — A suspect in the weekend stabbing death in Ruston has been captured in Richland Parish.

According to police, the stabbing happened on Sunday around 3 a.m. The victim was stabbed and later succumbed to those injuries.

On Monday morning, officers with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit with the murder suspect. Police say the pursuit ended on Ware Road when the suspect ditched the vehicle. Shortly after, the suspect was taken into custody by RPSO officers.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

