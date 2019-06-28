Police: Stolen car catches fire following car accident

NEW ORLEANS, La. – (6/28/19) Authorities report an accident involving a stolen car is the cause for traffic back-up on I-10 Westbound near New Orleans which resulted in a fire.

The man pictured is 27-year-old Antoine Reid.

Officials say Reid was traveling westbound on the I-10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in a stolen car.

Police say Reid abandoned the car in the began walking down I-10.

Another motorist rear-ended the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

The crash caused a fire and a road closure, affecting numerous morning commuters.

After the crash Troop B Troopers located and arrested Reid on I-10.

He was booked into the St. Charles Parish Correctional Center for Possession of Stolen Property, Obstruction of a Roadway, No Driver’s License, Careless Operation, and several outstanding warrants.