FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mississippi (KTVE/KARD)– Authorities are attempting to locate Michael McKinley, 41, Middleton from Franklin County Mississippi. He was last seen in Monroe, Louisiana.

Middleton is described as a White male, 5’10”, 160 lbs. and blue eyes. He was las seen on November 15, 2020. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Middleton is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-384-2323