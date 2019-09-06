Police searching for missing Monroe man

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department needs your help to find a missing man.

39-year-old Jim Roberson was reported missing on September 3, 2019 but was last seen by his family on the morning of August 27, 2019.

Roberson was last wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black slippers.

Roberson stands 5’11” tall and weighs around 155-160 lbs.

Roberson has a history of mental illness and drug abuse. He is from the southside of Monroe and is known to be around the Winnsboro Road area.

If you have seen Jim Roberson, please call MPD at 318-329-2600.