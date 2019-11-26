Police searching for juvenile suspect who escaped from a south Louisiana hospital

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a boy who escaped from Abbeville General Hospital, Tuesday afternoon.

The juvenile escaped from the hospital located at 118 Hospital Drive in Abbeville around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Captain Drew David said the suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

No additional information was released about the suspect and David did elaborate on how he was able to escape from the hospital or why he was at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

