Police release images of man accused of using counterfeit money

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them identify a man who is allegedly using counterfeit bills at a local business.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the man is a suspect in four monetary instrument abuse cases.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information that will lead to the identification and arrest of the man in the images.

Contact SPD at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

