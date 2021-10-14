Police open investigation into disappearance of Lafayette teen from transitional home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The case of 18-year-old DeMarques Thibodeaux of Lafayette who ran away from a Shreveport transitional home for boys has turned into an investigation.

The family tells KLFY they got a response from police Wednesday.

DeMarques’ mother, April Thibodeaux, reports police informed her they will go over the surveillance videofrom the transitional home.

Thibodeaux says she was told police want to identify who helped her son get away, maybe by vehicle and the direction they drove.

Officials have confirmed DeMarques fled with another resident from the home.

“They are going to open an investigation. They’re trying to get the girl’s name, the person they left with, and they need to find Jacob and question him as well,” Thibodeaux said.

Thibodeaux claims she was told her son staying at another facility after he left Shreveport.

She explains that she checked and found that to be untrue.

Thibodeaux hopes police will not shuffle her around, but help her.

“If my child is dead, I have to live with that. I have to live with that not ya’ll. You’ll go home to your children. I’m not seeing mine at all.”

Thibodeaux says she is distraught to learn through the KLFY interview that her son was discharged from the transitional home six days after he ran.

The transition home has confirms DeMarques is no longer in their system as of December 19, 2020.

“To be honest, this the second time my child left your facility. The first time he went back, you didn’t drop him the first time he left. Why the second time he leaves you drop him? Make me understand. Help me understand,” Thibodeaux added.

Thibodueaux believes her son traveled somewhere between Shreveport, Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

“This is entirely too long for me to be waiting. As a mother, I’m not supposed to be sitting here waiting. You all should have been did that,” she added.

KLFY reached out to the Shreveport Police Department twice to confirm the investigation but so far there has been no response.