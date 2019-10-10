Police: New Iberia man faces three counts of first degree rape, alleged victim 11 years old

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – (10/9/19) A 41-year-old man is facing three counts of first degree in an ongoing investigation by the New Iberia Police Department.

On September 30, 2019, New Iberia Police Department’s juvenile investigators were notified of a complaint involving alleged inappropriate touching a juvenile.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim, who is 11 years old, was allegedly molested on at least three different occasions during the summer months, police said.

On October 8, 2019, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, Jeff Bourque.

That afternoon, Bourque was taken into custody, without incident, during a traffic stop.

After Bourque was taken into custody, detectives executed the search warrant at Bourque’s residence where several items were seized.

Bourque was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the warrant.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, police said.

