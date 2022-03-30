NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in New Boston made a surprising discovery Tuesday afternoon when they went to a man’s home and learned he had kept the remains of his dead son in his kitchen for at least four years.

Officers made the discovery just after 5 p.m. while responding to a request for a welfare check on Jason McMichael on the 1200 block of S. Merrill St. When the officers arrived and asked David McMichael if he knew why they were there, he told them it was because he had a body in his kitchen.

Police say David McMichael told them it was his son Jason, who died in May 2018.

When police entered the home they found the skeletal remains of a man. The Texarkana Crime Scene unit and New Boston Police investigators got a warrant and determined the remains may indeed be those of Jason McMichael.

An autopsy has been ordered. The remains were taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for identification.

David McMichael is charged with abuse of a corpse and is being booked into the Bi-State Jail.