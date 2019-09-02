POLICE: Monroe man stabs girlfriend after he cheated on her

MONROE, La. (9/2/2019) — A Monroe man is behind bars tonight, accused of slashing his girlfriend with a knife because he thought she was cheating on him.

According to online arrest records, Monroe Police were called to a home on Breard Street just after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived, they found a woman who said Terry Kidd, 39, had stabbed her. She said they had been in a relationship for nine months.

She told police Kidd became aggressive at her in the bedroom because she caught him cheating on her.

She says he grabbed a knife, slashed her on her left forearm. Police found the knife in the bedroom.

Kidd was arrested, and is charged with Aggravated Battery.