Police: Monroe man arrested for taking pictures of woman in dressing room

WEST MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he took pictures of a woman inside the dressing room of a West Monroe thrift store.

According to arrest reports for 42-year-old Ronald Jefferson Jr., West Monroe Police officers were called to the First West Thrift Store in reference to a male, later identified as Jefferson, taking pictures of a female in the dressing room.

The victim says that she was changing clothes in the dressing room when she noticed a phone being held under the dressing room wall. The victim says the person was inside the room next to hers and she could see the person was wearing white shoes with gold on them. She also told police that she had already felt uncomfortable around that person due to him following her around the store.

When questioned by police, Jefferson denied taking the pictures and he refused to allow officers to look at the pictures on his phone. Jefferson was wearing white shoes with gold on them at the time of questioning.

Jefferson was arrested and taken to the West Monroe Jail before being booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Jefferson is charged with Video Voyeurism Second Offense. His bond has been set at $5,000.

Jefferson was previously arrested for Video Voyeurism in April 2017 and has a criminal history that includes Forcible Rape and Obscenity.