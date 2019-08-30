POLICE: Monroe man arrested, accused of Attempted Second Degree Murder

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he shot the mother of his children on their oldest child’s birthday.

According to court documents, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Standifer Avenue in reference to a shooting on Thursday night.

Police say they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to her abdomen. The victim could not tell the officers anything before being transported to Shreveport due to her injuries.

A witness told police that a silver and black Ford Mustang was parked in front of the apartment just before the gunshots rang out.

The victim’s two sons, 6 and 4-years old, were at the apartment when the incident took place.

The children told police that their father, later identified as 28-year-old Justin Menyweather, and mother were fighting outside. The youngest child says he went into the home during the fight and then he heard gunshots. He says that his mother came in the house and he could see she had been shot “in the stomach and in the booty.” The oldest child told police that his father, Menyweather, had shot the boys’ mother.

A family member of the victim gave police the identity of Menyweather and also told police that Menyweather had picked up the children that night because it was the oldest child’s birthday.

Investigators say that 15 9mm shell casings were recovered at the crime scene and that there were several bullet holes found in the wall of the victim’s apartment.

Investigators learned that Menyweather was a convicted felon due to a Second Degree Battery charge that happened in 2011 where he received five years of hard labor.

Menyweather was arrested in the 3600 block of Cooper Street in the early morning hours on Friday. He has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

His bond has not been set at this time.