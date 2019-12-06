Police: Missing Florida teen held captive at Louisiana motel by Alabama man

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — Authorities say a missing Florida teen has been rescued from a Louisiana motel where she was being held captive by an Alabama man now charged with kidnapping and rape.

The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reports 30-year-old Jonathan Andrew Gibson was jailed without bond in Alexandria, Louisiana, as of Thursday.

A police statement says a tip related to a missing 14-year-old led them to a motel room, where they found the girl suffering minor injuries.

Police say subsequent interviews revealed the girl had been sexually assault by the Lillian man.

Details about her disappearance are unclear. It’s unclear whether Gibson has a lawyer.

