Police: Man who fell from interstate bridge was found dead

News

by: CJ Maclin

Posted: / Updated:

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities said a Louisiana man who fell over the side of an interstate into Lake Pontchartrain after a crash was found dead.

Louisiana State Police said 66-year-old Thomas Melchionne fell over the Twin Span bridge on Interstate 10 Thursday night and was found dead Friday.

Police said 47-year-old Louis Picolo rear-ended a Dodge Pickup that was stopped because of a prior crash with a Mercedes Sedan.

Police said Melchionne was standing on the shoulder of the bride and fell over after Picolo crashed into the Dodge.

Police said Picolo wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

A blood sample was taken from Picolo to test for impairment.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories