Police: Man who fell from interstate bridge was found dead

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities said a Louisiana man who fell over the side of an interstate into Lake Pontchartrain after a crash was found dead.

Louisiana State Police said 66-year-old Thomas Melchionne fell over the Twin Span bridge on Interstate 10 Thursday night and was found dead Friday.

Police said 47-year-old Louis Picolo rear-ended a Dodge Pickup that was stopped because of a prior crash with a Mercedes Sedan.

Police said Melchionne was standing on the shoulder of the bride and fell over after Picolo crashed into the Dodge.

Police said Picolo wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

A blood sample was taken from Picolo to test for impairment.

