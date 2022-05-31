OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Dr. Monday morning, May 30.

Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guillory said the victim has been identified as Kendol Payne, 31, of Opelousas. First responders found Payne dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. Monday morning with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators are currently interviewing people who may have information related to the shooting, said Guidry, and no further information is being released at this time.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to all (337) 948-2500, email to crimetips@opelousaspd.com or call Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS. You can also visit www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or use the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.