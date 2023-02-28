OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Police are on the scene of a homicide this morning in the 1500 block of South Union Street in Opelousas.

Opelousas Police said two men were arguing at a local gym at approximately 8 a.m. and took the dispute outside where one of the men was shot and killed. Attempts by other gym members and first responders to perform lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, authorities said.

The suspected shooter has been taken into custody and is currently being interviewed by investigators, police said.

