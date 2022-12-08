EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–December 8, 2021 marks the anniversary of a gruesome day for one South Arkansas-based family.

“Someone was in her house… from my understanding, her skull was beaten in with a hammer,” explains the victim’s sister Dorothy White.

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, El Dorado Police Officers were called to 1315 W. First St., Apt. 47 at 7:53 a.m. in reference to a possible homicide. 57-year-old Carolyn Richards was found dead inside her residence at Haygood Neal Garden Apartments.

The body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy, where they ruled her death as a homicide.

“We have not forgotten her… We won’t ever forget it. We just want to know who did it and justice,” added White.

Investigators say at this time, there are no firm suspects but are hopeful that any tip may point them in the direction needed to close this case.

Three days after Richard’s death, her daughter started receiving threatening messages from an unknown Facebook page.

“Writing me every month… tormenting me on my birthday. On her birthday, they literally wrote me to tell me F my mom and wrote me on my birthday F my birthday,” explains the victim’s daughter De’Onna Richards.

EPD says this is still an ongoing investigation. We will continue to follow this case and keep you updated with the latest on-air and online.